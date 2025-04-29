 Skip to content
Error 530

This error indicates that Cloudflare is unable to resolve the origin hostname, preventing it from establishing a connection to the origin server.

Common causes

An HTTP error 530 is returned when Cloudflare is encountering an issue resolving the origin hostname. In this case the body of the response contains an 1XXX error code.

Resolution

Refer to the specific 1XXX error for troubleshooting information.