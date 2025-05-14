 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Error 1015

Error 1015: You are being rate limited

This error indicates that you are being rate limited by the website.

Common cause

The site owner implemented Rate Limiting that affects your visitor traffic.

Resolution

  • If you are a site visitor, contact the site owner to request exclusion of your IP from rate limiting.
  • If you are the site owner, review Cloudflare Rate Limiting thresholds and adjust your Rate Limiting configuration.
  • If your Rate Limiting blocks requests in a short time period (for example, one second) try increasing the time period to 10 seconds.