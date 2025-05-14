Error 1015: You are being rate limited

This error indicates that you are being rate limited by the website.

Common cause

The site owner implemented Rate Limiting that affects your visitor traffic.

Note Unable to purge is another 1015 error code relating to Cloudflare cache purge. Retry the cache purge and contact Cloudflare support if errors persist.

Resolution

If you are a site visitor, contact the site owner to request exclusion of your IP from rate limiting.

If you are the site owner, review Cloudflare Rate Limiting thresholds and adjust your Rate Limiting configuration.

If your Rate Limiting blocks requests in a short time period (for example, one second) try increasing the time period to 10 seconds.