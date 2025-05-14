 Skip to content
Error 1033

Error 1033: Argo Tunnel error

This error indicates an issue with resolving an Argo Tunnel.

Common cause

You have requested a page on a website (tunnel.example.com) that is on the Cloudflare network. The host (tunnel.example.com) is configured as an Argo Tunnel, and Cloudflare is currently unable to resolve it.

Resolution

  • If you are a visitor to this website: Please try again in a few minutes.
  • If you are the owner of this website: Ensure that cloudflared is running and can reach the network. You may wish to enable load balancing for your tunnel.