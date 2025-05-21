Error 401
This error indicates that the request was not sent with the proper authentication credentials. The server requires authentication to process the request.
For more details, refer to RFC 7235 ↗.
A
401 Unauthorized error occurs when the client fails to provide valid authentication credentials. The server responds with at least one challenge in the form of a
WWW-Authenticate header field, as outlined in section 4.1 ↗.
If the client resends the request with the same credentials and the challenge remains unchanged, the server may return an entity to assist the client in identifying the correct credentials needed.
When encountering a
401 error while using the Cloudflare API, ensure that you are providing the correct authentication credentials (for example, API tokens or keys). Double-check that the credentials are active and properly formatted. If the error persists, refer to the
WWW-Authenticate header in the response for guidance on resolving the issue.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-