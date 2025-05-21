401 Unauthorized

This error indicates that the request was not sent with the proper authentication credentials. The server requires authentication to process the request.

For more details, refer to RFC 7235 ↗.

Common use cases

A 401 Unauthorized error occurs when the client fails to provide valid authentication credentials. The server responds with at least one challenge in the form of a WWW-Authenticate header field, as outlined in section 4.1 ↗.

If the client resends the request with the same credentials and the challenge remains unchanged, the server may return an entity to assist the client in identifying the correct credentials needed.

Cloudflare-specific information