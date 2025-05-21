Cannot locate dashboard account

We are making some improvements to our support experience. This could be causing a temporary issue linking your dashboard account ↗ and your Cloudflare Help Center My Activities sign-on information ↗.

Accounts with paid services

If you have an account with paid services:

Open a case with us through our support portal ↗ . Choose Account > Support Platform > Other. For Is your issue domain related?, select "No". For Summary, enter "Can't access Cloudflare Help Center My Activities." Select Add more details or Open a Case. For Description, enter a brief description of the issue using at least 20 words. Select Submit Case.

This process will allow us to link your account inside our new support system.

Free accounts

If you are a free account customer, you do not have access to this feature, but you can get assistance in many other ways: