Cannot locate dashboard account
We are making some improvements to our support experience. This could be causing a temporary issue linking your dashboard account ↗ and your Cloudflare Help Center My Activities sign-on information ↗.
If you have an account with paid services:
- Open a case with us through our support portal ↗.
- Choose Account > Support Platform > Other.
- For Is your issue domain related?, select "No".
- For Summary, enter "Can't access Cloudflare Help Center My Activities."
- Select Add more details or Open a Case.
- For Description, enter a brief description of the issue using at least 20 words.
- Select Submit Case.
This process will allow us to link your account inside our new support system.
If you are a free account customer, you do not have access to this feature, but you can get assistance in many other ways:
- By joining the conversation in our Community forums ↗.
- By joining our Discord server ↗.
- By checking out our Documentation.
- By visiting the Cloudflare Help Center ↗. There you will find our most frequently asked questions, steps to issue resolution, and more.
