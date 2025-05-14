Error 1035
This error indicates an invalid URI path in a request rewrite.
The value or expression of your rewritten URI path is not valid.
This error also occurs when the destination of the URL rewrite is a path under
/cdn-cgi/.
Make sure that the rewritten URI path is not empty and it starts with a
/ (slash) character.
For example, the following URI path rewrite expression is not valid:
concat(lower(ip.src.country), http.request.uri.path)
To fix the expression above, add a
/ prefix:
concat("/", lower(ip.src.country), http.request.uri.path)
