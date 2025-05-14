Error 1035: Invalid request rewrite (invalid URI path)

This error indicates an invalid URI path in a request rewrite.

Common cause

The value or expression of your rewritten URI path is not valid.

This error also occurs when the destination of the URL rewrite is a path under /cdn-cgi/ .

Resolution

Make sure that the rewritten URI path is not empty and it starts with a / (slash) character.

For example, the following URI path rewrite expression is not valid:

concat(lower(ip.src.country), http.request.uri.path)

To fix the expression above, add a / prefix: