Error 410
When a resource is intentionally and permanently removed, servers use the
410 Gone status code to inform clients that the resource is no longer available.
In this case:
- The server suggests that links referencing the resource should be removed.
- The server is not obligated to use this status code instead of a
404response, nor is it required to maintain this response for any specific period of time.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
This status is commonly applied to deprecated content, such as outdated pages or discontinued products.
Cloudflare does not generate
410 for customer websites, we only proxy the request from the origin server. If you encounter a
410 error on a Cloudflare-powered site, the issue lies with the origin server. In such cases, contact your hosting provider for assistance.
