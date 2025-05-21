 Skip to content
Error 410

410 Gone

When a resource is intentionally and permanently removed, servers use the 410 Gone status code to inform clients that the resource is no longer available. In this case:

  • The server suggests that links referencing the resource should be removed.
  • The server is not obligated to use this status code instead of a 404 response, nor is it required to maintain this response for any specific period of time.

For more details, refer to RFC 7231.

Common use cases

This status is commonly applied to deprecated content, such as outdated pages or discontinued products.

Cloudflare-specific information

Cloudflare does not generate 410 for customer websites, we only proxy the request from the origin server. If you encounter a 410 error on a Cloudflare-powered site, the issue lies with the origin server. In such cases, contact your hosting provider for assistance.