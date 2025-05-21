410 Gone

When a resource is intentionally and permanently removed, servers use the 410 Gone status code to inform clients that the resource is no longer available. In this case:

The server suggests that links referencing the resource should be removed.

The server is not obligated to use this status code instead of a 404 response, nor is it required to maintain this response for any specific period of time.

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

This status is commonly applied to deprecated content, such as outdated pages or discontinued products.

Cloudflare-specific information