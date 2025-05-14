Error 1102: Rendering error

This error indicates that a Cloudflare Worker has exceeded the CPU time limit.

Common cause

A Cloudflare Worker exceeds a CPU time limit. CPU time is the time spent executing code (for example, loops, parsing JSON, etc). Time spent on network requests (fetching, responding) does not count towards CPU time.

Resolution

Contact the developer of your Workers code to optimize code for a reduction in CPU usage in the active Workers scripts.