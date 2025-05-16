Error 10052
This error indicates that the source URL includes an unsupported port.
This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a port (for example,
https://example.com:8081), which is not supported. Possible causes include using a custom or non-standard port, copying a URL from another environment that includes a port, or mistakenly using a development or testing URL.
Remove the port from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-