Error 10052: Invalid redirect source URL with port

This error indicates that the source URL includes an unsupported port.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a port (for example, https://example.com:8081 ), which is not supported. Possible causes include using a custom or non-standard port, copying a URL from another environment that includes a port, or mistakenly using a development or testing URL.

Resolution

Remove the port from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.