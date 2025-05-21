400 Bad Request

This error indicates that the client sent a request to the server that could not be understood or processed due to issues with the request itself.

For more information, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

A 400 Bad Request error occurs due to client-side issues, such as malformed request syntax, invalid request content, message framing problems, or deceptive request routing. For example, if the request contains a special character that is not properly URL Encoded (or percent-encoded) ↗, an HTTP Error 400 will be returned.

Cloudflare-specific information

If you encounter an HTTP error while using the Cloudflare API, make sure that you are using the correct syntax, parameters, and body for your API call.