Error 400
This error indicates that the client sent a request to the server that could not be understood or processed due to issues with the request itself.
For more information, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
A
400 Bad Request error occurs due to client-side issues, such as malformed request syntax, invalid request content, message framing problems, or deceptive request routing. For example, if the request contains a special character that is not properly URL Encoded (or percent-encoded) ↗, an
HTTP Error 400 will be returned.
If you encounter an HTTP error while using the Cloudflare API, make sure that you are using the correct syntax, parameters, and body for your API call.
