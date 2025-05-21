408 Request Timeout

The 408 Request Timeout status code indicates that the origin server did not receive the complete request within a reasonable time frame and does not wish to continue waiting for the connection. This response is not commonly used, as servers often prefer to use the "close" connection option to terminate idle connections

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

This error typically occurs when a client fails to send a complete request within the server's timeout period. Common scenarios include slow network connections, server overload or client-side delays to complete the request.

Cloudflare-specific information