Error 1002: DNS points to Prohibited IP

This error indicates that a Cloudflare DNS record points to a prohibited IP, preventing proper domain resolution.

Common causes

A DNS record in your Cloudflare DNS app points to one of Cloudflare's IP addresses ↗ .

. An incorrect target is specified for a CNAME record in your Cloudflare DNS app.

Your domain is not on Cloudflare but has a CNAME that refers to a Cloudflare domain.

Resolution

Update your Cloudflare A or CNAME record to point to your origin IP address instead of a Cloudflare IP address:

Contact your hosting provider to confirm your origin IP address or CNAME record target. Log in to your Cloudflare account. Select the domain that generates error 1002. Select the DNS app. Click Value for the A record to update. Update the A record.

To ensure your origin web server does not proxy its own requests through Cloudflare, configure your origin webserver to resolve your Cloudflare domain to:

The internal NAT'd IP address, or

The public IP address of the origin web server.

Error 1002: Restricted

This error indicates that the domain resolves to a restricted or disallowed IP address.

Common cause

The Cloudflare domain resolves to a local or disallowed IP address or an IP address not associated with the domain.

Resolution

If you own the website: