Error 1002
This error indicates that a Cloudflare DNS record points to a prohibited IP, preventing proper domain resolution.
- A DNS record in your Cloudflare DNS app points to one of Cloudflare's IP addresses ↗.
- An incorrect target is specified for a CNAME record in your Cloudflare DNS app.
- Your domain is not on Cloudflare but has a CNAME that refers to a Cloudflare domain.
Update your Cloudflare A or CNAME record to point to your origin IP address instead of a Cloudflare IP address:
- Contact your hosting provider to confirm your origin IP address or CNAME record target.
- Log in to your Cloudflare account.
- Select the domain that generates error 1002.
- Select the DNS app.
- Click Value for the A record to update.
- Update the A record.
To ensure your origin web server does not proxy its own requests through Cloudflare, configure your origin webserver to resolve your Cloudflare domain to:
- The internal NAT'd IP address, or
- The public IP address of the origin web server.
This error indicates that the domain resolves to a restricted or disallowed IP address.
The Cloudflare domain resolves to a local or disallowed IP address or an IP address not associated with the domain.
If you own the website:
- Confirm your origin web server IP addresses with your hosting provider,
- Log in to your Cloudflare account, and
- Update the A records in the Cloudflare DNS app to the IP address confirmed by your hosting provider.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-