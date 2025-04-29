Error 503: service temporarily unavailable

HTTP error 503 occurs when your origin web server is overloaded.

Common causes

There are different causes identifiable by the error message or the location of the error:

Error does not contain cloudflare or cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body. In this case, the issue is likely from your origin server.

or in the HTML response body. In this case, the issue is likely from your origin server. Error contains cloudflare or cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body. In this case, the issue may stem from Cloudflare.

or in the HTML response body. In this case, the issue may stem from Cloudflare. Error is only visible in logs or analytics.

Resolution

To resolve a 503 error, first determine whether the issue originates from your origin web server or Cloudflare. The following sections provide guidance on troubleshooting both scenarios.

503 Error without cloudflare or cloudflare-nginx

If the error does not contain cloudflare or cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body, contact your hosting provider to verify if they rate limit requests to your origin web server.

503 Error with cloudflare or cloudflare-nginx

If the error contains cloudflare or cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body, a connectivity issue occurred in a Cloudflare data center. Provide Cloudflare support with the following information:

Your domain name

The time and timezone of the 503 error occurrence

error occurrence The output of www.example.com/cdn-cgi/trace from the browser where the 503 error was observed (replace www.example.com with your actual domain and hostname)

503 Error only visible in logs and analytics

These errors result from unsuccessful prefetches from Speed Brain and can be discarded. These errors are not visible to visitors of your website. Speed Brain can be disabled for the zone if needed (this feature cannot be disabled for a specific path).