Error 503
HTTP error 503 occurs when your origin web server is overloaded.
There are different causes identifiable by the error message or the location of the error:
- Error does not contain
cloudflareor
cloudflare-nginxin the HTML response body. In this case, the issue is likely from your origin server.
- Error contains
cloudflareor
cloudflare-nginxin the HTML response body. In this case, the issue may stem from Cloudflare.
- Error is only visible in logs or analytics.
To resolve a
503 error, first determine whether the issue originates from your origin web server or Cloudflare. The following sections provide guidance on troubleshooting both scenarios.
If the error does not contain
cloudflare or
cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body, contact your hosting provider to verify if they rate limit requests to your origin web server.
If the error contains
cloudflare or
cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body, a connectivity issue occurred in a Cloudflare data center. Provide Cloudflare support with the following information:
- Your domain name
- The time and timezone of the
503error occurrence
- The output of
www.example.com/cdn-cgi/tracefrom the browser where the
503error was observed (replace
www.example.comwith your actual domain and hostname)
These errors result from unsuccessful prefetches from Speed Brain and can be discarded. These errors are not visible to visitors of your website. Speed Brain can be disabled for the zone if needed (this feature cannot be disabled for a specific path).
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-