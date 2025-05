Error 1001: DNS resolution error

This error indicates a DNS resolution failure preventing access to the requested domain.

Common causes

A web request was sent to a Cloudflare IP address for a non-existent Cloudflare domain.

An external domain that is not on using Cloudflare has a CNAME record to a domain active on Cloudflare

The target of the DNS CNAME record does not resolve.

A CNAME record in your Cloudflare DNS app requires resolution via a DNS provider that is currently offline.

Always Online is enabled for a Custom Hostname (Cloudflare for SaaS) domain.

Resolution

A non-Cloudflare domain cannot CNAME to a Cloudflare domain, unless the non-Cloudflare domain is added to a Cloudflare account.

Attempting to directly access DNS records used for Cloudflare CNAME setups also causes error 1001. For example, www.example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net .

Disable Always Online, if using Custom Hostname (Cloudflare for SaaS) domain.