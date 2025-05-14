Error 1012
This error indicates that access to the website is denied.
A website owner forbids access based on malicious activity detected from the visitor's computer or network (ip_address). The most likely cause is a virus or malware infection on the visitor's computer.
Update your antivirus software and run a full system scan. Cloudflare can not override the security settings the site owner has set for the domain. To request website access, contact the site owner to allow your IP address. If you cannot determine how to contact the website owner, lookup contact information for the domain via the Whois database ↗.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-