Error 416
The
416 Range Not Satisfiable status code indicates that the server cannot fulfill the requested range specified in the
Range header of the client's request.
For more details, refer to RFC 7233 ↗.
This error can happen when a client requests a byte range outside the bounds of the resource, such as a range exceeding the file's total size. It can also happen if the server does not support partial content delivery or if there is a conflict between the requested range and the server's understanding of the resource, often caused by an outdated or invalid cache.
Cloudflare typically serves this response when the origin server rejects a
Range header request for a resource. This often occurs if the requested range exceeds the size of the file, as indicated in the
Content-Range header.
