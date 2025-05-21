406 Not Acceptable

The 406 Not Acceptable status code indicates that the requested resource is not available in a format that adheres to the content negotiation headers specified by the client (for example, Accept-Charset or Accept-Language ).

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

For example, if a client requests content in a specific language or character set that the server does not support, this error will be generated. To avoid returning a 406 error, the server can instead serve the less preferred method to the client's User-Agent, rather than rejecting the request.

Cloudflare-specific information