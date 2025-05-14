Error 1200: Cache connection limit

This error indicates that the number of requests queued on Cloudflare's edge exceeds the limit.

Common cause

There are too many requests queued on Cloudflare's edge that are awaiting process by your origin web server. This limit protects Cloudflare's systems.

Resolution

Tune your origin webserver to accept incoming connections faster. Adjust your caching settings to improve cache-hit rates so that fewer requests reach your origin web server. Reach out to your hosting provider or web administrator for assistance.