Error 1200
This error indicates that the number of requests queued on Cloudflare's edge exceeds the limit.
There are too many requests queued on Cloudflare's edge that are awaiting process by your origin web server. This limit protects Cloudflare's systems.
Tune your origin webserver to accept incoming connections faster. Adjust your caching settings to improve cache-hit rates so that fewer requests reach your origin web server. Reach out to your hosting provider or web administrator for assistance.
