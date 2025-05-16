Error 10056: The add list items operation contains different types of list items

This error indicates that different types of list items were combined in a single add operation.

Common causes

This error occurs when different types of list items (such as IP addresses, hostnames, and URL redirects) are included in a single operation to add items to a list. It can occur with an IP list, a hostname list, or a Bulk Redirect List.

Resolution

Remove the list items that do not apply to the list type. This means: