Limits
Data accessibility
The GraphQL Analytics API is available to all Cloudflare users; however, users on larger plans have access to a greater selection of datasets and can query over broader historical intervals.
Data node access (by customer plan)
Use the table below to identify which data nodes are included in your customer plan and the range of historical data you can query. For example, Free plans have access to the last 24 hours of
browserPerf1mGroups data, while Enterprise plans have access to the last 30 days.
|Data node
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
browserPerf1mGroups
|24 hours
|7 days
|30 days
|30 days
dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|90 days
dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|90 days
firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups
|14 days
|14 days
|30 days
|30 days
firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|3 days
|30 days
|30 days
firewallEventsAdaptive
|14 days
|14 days
|30 days
|30 days
firewallRulePreviewGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|30 days
flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|90 days
healthCheckEventsGroups
|n/a
|3 days
|30 days
|90 days
healthCheckEvents
|n/a
|3 days
|30 days
|90 days
httpRequests1dByColoGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|365 days
httpRequests1dGroups
|365 days
|365 days
|365 days
|365 days
httpRequests1hGroups
|3 days
|7 days
|30 days
|90 days
httpRequests1mByColoGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|7 days
httpRequests1mGroups
|n/a
|24 hours
|3 days
|7 days
ipFlows1mGroups*
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|30 days
ipFlows1hGroups*
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|6 months
ipFlows1dGroups*
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|1 year
ipFlows1mAttackGroups*
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|1 year
loadBalancingRequestsGroups
|n/a
|3 days
|30 days
|30 days
loadBalancingRequests
|n/a
|3 days
|30 days
|30 days
magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|90 days
magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|7 days
magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|90 days
spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|90 days
synAvgPps1mGroups
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|7 days
* These nodes are deprecated. Refer to Deprecated data nodes for more information.
Query settings for account limits
To obtain specific information regarding account limits for a particular data node, use the
settings node.
The example query below demonstrates how to retrieve account limits for the
browserPerf1mGroups data node. The example queries the following fields:
|Field
|Description
enabled
|Returns
true if the dataset (node) is available for the current plan.
maxDuration
|Defines the maximum time period (in seconds) that can be requested in one query (varies by data node).
maxNumberOfFields
|Defines the maximum number of fields that can be requested in one query (varies by data node).
maxPageSize
|Defines the maximum number of records that can be returned in one query (varies by data node).
notOlderThan
|Limits how far back in the record a query can search (in seconds, varies by dataset and plan).
Example query
{ viewer { zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) { settings { browserPerf1mGroups { maxDuration maxNumberOfFields maxPageSize enabled notOlderThan } } } }
}
Response
{ "data": { "viewer": { "zones": [ { "settings": { "browserPerf1mGroups": { "enabled": true, "maxDuration": 2592000, "maxNumberOfFields": 30, "maxPageSize": 10000, "notOlderThan": 2595600 } } } ] } }, "errors": null
}
Query limits
In addition to access restrictions, there are limits on the volume of data that a query can return, and there are user limits on daily data volume. The following limits apply in addition to the general rate limits enforced by the Cloudflare API:
- A zone-scoped query can include up to 10 zones.
- Account-scoped queries can aggregate data for up to 1,000 zones — queries that involve aggregated data across more than 1,000 zones return with an error.
- Queries can request up to 30 fields — this limit is indicated by
maxNumberOfFieldsin
settings.
- Responses can return up to 10,000 records — this limit is indicated by
maxPageSizein
settings.
Queries must explicitly specify the upper bound of records to return, using the
limit argument, as in the following example.
{ viewer { zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) { firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups( limit: 100 filter: { datetime_geq: "2019-10-16T21:08:00Z" datetime_lt: "2019-10-16T21:12:00Z" } orderBy: [datetime_ASC] ) { count dimensions { datetime } } } }
}