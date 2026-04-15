If the automatic retry attempts to take payment fails, and you have not manually paid the invoice, your account will have an overdue balance. An overdue balance will block you from purchasing new products or subscriptions, upgrading existing ones, and you won’t be able to update your billing profile until you have successfully paid the balance. Attempts to purchase or upgrade subscriptions will return an error mentioning this:

You cannot add or modify subscriptions or services until the outstanding balance is paid.

The full range of error messages you may see are:

"You cannot add or modify subscriptions/services until your outstanding balance is paid. Please visit the Billing section to proceed."

The simplest way to pay your balance is to click Pay Now from your Billing homepage in the Cloudflare dashboard. To see these steps in more detail, refer to Pay an outstanding balance.

You can pay your entire balance in one transaction, or if you have multiple invoices with unpaid amounts, you can choose to pay them individually by following pay unpaid invoices.

Understand why you have an outstanding balance

Warning Please note that some unpaid invoices may not be visible. These unpaid invoices will still prevent account modifications. In these cases you should contact Cloudflare Support.

When an outstanding balance is due, a new invoice will be created in your account for that amount. When you view that new invoice, it will show the original invoice number that the outstanding balance relates to. You can look up this original invoice to understand which product(s) were not fully paid for.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Select Invoices and documents. Select the most recent invoice - the amount shown should match your outstanding balance On the invoice PDF, look for the section below the Pay Online link: Invoice that pays the following outstanding balance: and note the invoice number Go back to the Invoices and documents section and click to view the invoice number

Pay an outstanding balance

Note Allow up to 24 hours for your payment to be recognized and for your account to be in good standing. After that time has passed, you will be able to manage your subscriptions and order more services.

To pay the total outstanding balance:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Go to the Pay overdue balances section. Select Pay now next to the balance you want to pay.

You will be redirected to our payment system to proceed.

Manually pay invoices

If an automatic subscription renewal payment fails, Cloudflare automatically retries the payment using your default payment method five times over five days. During this period, you can log into the dashboard and attempt to manually pay the invoices.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Billing page. Go to Billing Select Invoices and documents. Select Pay now next to the invoice you want to pay.

You will be redirected to our payment system to proceed.