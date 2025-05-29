Zone holds
Zone holds prevent other teams in your organization from adding zones that are already active in another account.
For example, you might already have an active Cloudflare zone for
example.com. If another team does not realize this, they could add and activate
example.com in another Cloudflare account, which may cause downtimes or security issues until the original zone could be re-activated.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|
Availability
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
When you enable a zone hold, no one else can add your zone to their Cloudflare account. If they attempt to, they will receive the following message:
The zone name provided is subject to a hold which disallows the creation of this zone. Please contact the domain owner to have this hold removed.
To enable a zone hold:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account and zone.
- On the zone homepage, go to Quick Actions.
- For Zone Hold, switch the toggle to On.
You also have the option to Also prevent subdomains, which prevents anyone in your organization from creating subdomains or custom hostnames related to your zone.
You may want to temporarily release a zone hold to allow another team to register a subdomain in a separate Cloudflare account, such as
docs.example.com.
To release a zone hold:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account and zone.
- On the zone homepage, go to Quick Actions.
- For Zone Hold, switch the toggle to Off.
- Choose the length of your release.
- Select Release hold.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-