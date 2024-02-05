Disruptive Maintenance

​​ Scheduled Maintenance Windows

Planned maintenances will be published on the status page using a calendar that is updated on a daily basis.

During these maintenance windows, customers may experience a slight increase in latency to the edge location which is under maintenance. All dates in the calendar are in UTC Timezone.

Scheduled maintenances can also be sent out via Cloudflare Notifications.

​​ Unplanned Maintenance

Cloudflare operates a redundant Anycast network External link icon Open external link that is capable of automatically removing locations from our network if they require unplanned maintenance or experience an emergency event. In such cases, traffic will be rerouted automatically to alternative locations.

To check for unplanned maintenance, you can confirm at all times if a location was re-routed by verifying if its status is listed as “Re-routed” in our status page https://www.cloudflarestatus.com External link icon Open external link . Exceptionally, an incident may be declared for maintenance at a location, in which case updates will be available in our status page at https://www.cloudflarestatus.com External link icon Open external link .

​​ Interconnections at locations under maintenance

If you have a CNI connection with Cloudflare at a re-routed location, it may become temporarily unavailable during planned or unplanned maintenance, and regular internet routing may be used instead to reach your network.

In the Magic family of products, the routing is defined explicitly using static routes to send traffic to the specified tunnels, with customer-configured priorities. If you have a CNI tunnel, we strongly recommend that you also add routes to an alternative tunnel, such as a fallback Internet tunnel, to make sure your traffic can be routed at all times.