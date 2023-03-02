Cloudflare Docs
Support
Cloudflare Docs
Support
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Support on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Can I use WordPress caching plugins like Super Cache or W3 Total Cache (W3TC) with Cloudflare?

​​ Overview

It is possible to cache the HTML of a WordPress site at Cloudflare’s Edge using a feature known as “Bypass Cache on Cookie”. This can dramatically improve the speed of your website and reduce server load; in cases where the HTML is cached, Cloudflare will not need to make a roundtrip to your web server. In order to utilize this feature, refer to the article:  Caching Static HTML with WordPress/WooCommerce.

Cloudflare is able to proxy HTTP traffic of any website, including WordPress sites with third-party performance plugins installed, however, please note that these plugins are installed at your own risk.