API v4 deprecations

Cloudflare occassionally makes updates to our APIs that result in behavior changes or deprecations. When this happens, we will communicate when the API will no longer be available and whether there will be a replacement.

​​ Argo Tunnel

End of life Date: February 4, 2024

This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of the Cloudflare Tunnels equivalent APIs.

Deprecated API:

GET accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels

POST accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels

GET accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels/:tunnel_id

DELETE accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels/:tunnel_id

Replacement: Cloudflare Tunnel API

​​ Access Bookmark applications

End of life date: March 19, 2023

This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using a specialized Access Application App Type API.

Deprecated API:

GET accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks

GET accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid

POST accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid

PUT accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid

DELETE accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid

Replacement: Access applications app type API

​​ Page Shield

End of life date: October 11, 2022

Replace script_monitor in Page Shield API routes with page_shield .

​​ Cloudflare Images - Create authenticated direct upload URL v1

End of life date: July 1, 2022

This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using v2, which allows you to control metadata, define an access policy, and get the image ID.

Deprecated API: POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v1/direct_upload

Replacement: POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v2/direct_upload

​​ DNS Firewall Analytics - virtual_dns

End of life date: July 1, 2022

Replace virtual_dns in DNS Firewall Analytics routes with dns_firewall .

​​ DNS Firewall - virtual_dns

End of life date: July 1, 2022

Replace virtual_dns in DNS Firewall routes with dns_firewall .

The following changes were made in the new routes:

virtual_dns_ips has been renamed to dns_firewall_ips .

has been renamed to . A disabled ratelimit is now represented by null instead of 0 .

instead of . The PATCH method must be used instead of PUT to update clusters.

​​ Zone Analytics API

End of life date: March 1, 2021

This API is deprecated in favor of the GraphQL Analytics AP, which provides equivalent data and more features, including the ability to select only the metrics that you need. For more information, refer to the Zone analytics to GraphQL analytics migration guide.

Deprecated API:

GET zones/:zone_identifier/analytics/dashboard

GET zones/:zone_identifier/analytics/colos

Replacement: GraphQL Analytics API

​​ Zone settings - __cfduid

End of life date: May 10, 2021

The __cfduid cookie was set on Cloudflare HTTP responses and used for providing critical performance and security services on behalf of our customers. For more information on why we transitioned away from this cookie, refer to Deprecating the __cfduid cookie External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare permanently stopped adding a Set-Cookie header on all HTTP responses on May 10, 2021. The last __cfduid cookies expired 30 days after that.

End of life date: July 1, 2021

In mid-2020, Cloudflare introduced cf-request-id , an experimental HTTP header. This header was present on requests sent to origins and returned in responses to eyeballs (users). After careful evaluation, we decided to remove the cf-request-id header.

If you require an identifier for requests, Cloudflare recommends using the CF-RAY header.

End of life date: February 4, 2020

This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of the /accounts equivalent API, which has a broader range of features and is backwards compatible with the /organizations API.

Deprecated API:

GET organizations/:identifier

PATCH organizations/:identifier

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/invites

POST organizations/:organization_identifier/invites

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier

PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier

DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/members

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier

PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier

DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/roles

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/roles/:identifier

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/audit_logs

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns

POST organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier

PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier

DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier

GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier/zones

Replacement: Accounts API