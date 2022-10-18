API v4 deprecations
Cloudflare occassionally makes updates to our APIs that result in behavior changes or deprecations. When this happens, we will communicate when the API will no longer be available and whether there will be a replacement.
Argo Tunnel
End of life Date: February 4, 2024
This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of the Cloudflare Tunnels equivalent APIs.
Deprecated API:
- GET accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels
- POST accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels
- GET accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels/:tunnel_id
- DELETE accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels/:tunnel_id
Replacement: Cloudflare Tunnel API
Access Bookmark applications
End of life date: March 19, 2023
This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using a specialized Access Application App Type API.
Deprecated API:
- GET accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks
- GET accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
- POST accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
- PUT accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
- DELETE accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
Replacement: Access applications app type API
Page Shield
End of life date: October 11, 2022
Replace
script_monitor in Page Shield API routes with
page_shield.
Cloudflare Images - Create authenticated direct upload URL v1
End of life date: July 1, 2022
This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using v2, which allows you to control metadata, define an access policy, and get the image ID.
Deprecated API: POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v1/direct_upload
Replacement: POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v2/direct_upload
DNS Firewall Analytics - virtual_dns
End of life date: July 1, 2022
Replace
virtual_dns in DNS Firewall Analytics routes with
dns_firewall.
DNS Firewall - virtual_dns
End of life date: July 1, 2022
Replace
virtual_dns in DNS Firewall routes with
dns_firewall.
The following changes were made in the new routes:
virtual_dns_ipshas been renamed to
dns_firewall_ips.
- A disabled ratelimit is now represented by
nullinstead of
0.
- The
PATCHmethod must be used instead of
PUTto update clusters.
Zone Analytics API
End of life date: March 1, 2021
This API is deprecated in favor of the GraphQL Analytics AP, which provides equivalent data and more features, including the ability to select only the metrics that you need. For more information, refer to the Zone analytics to GraphQL analytics migration guide.
Deprecated API:
- GET zones/:zone_identifier/analytics/dashboard
- GET zones/:zone_identifier/analytics/colos
Replacement: GraphQL Analytics API
Zone settings - __cfduid
End of life date: May 10, 2021
The
__cfduid cookie was set on Cloudflare HTTP responses and used for providing critical performance and security services on behalf of our customers. For more information on why we transitioned away from this cookie, refer to Deprecating the
__cfduid cookie.
Cloudflare permanently stopped adding a
Set-Cookie header on all HTTP responses on May 10, 2021. The last
__cfduid cookies expired 30 days after that.
cf-request-id
End of life date: July 1, 2021
In mid-2020, Cloudflare introduced
cf-request-id, an experimental HTTP header. This header was present on requests sent to origins and returned in responses to eyeballs (users). After careful evaluation, we decided to remove the
cf-request-id header.
If you require an identifier for requests, Cloudflare recommends using the CF-RAY header.
Organizations
End of life date: February 4, 2020
This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of the
/accounts equivalent API, which has a broader range of features and is backwards compatible with the
/organizations API.
Deprecated API:
- GET organizations/:identifier
- PATCH organizations/:identifier
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/invites
- POST organizations/:organization_identifier/invites
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier
- PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier
- DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/members
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier
- PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier
- DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/roles
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/roles/:identifier
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/audit_logs
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns
- POST organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier
- PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier
- DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier
- GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier/zones
Replacement: Accounts API