Cloudflare Notifications

Available on all plans

Cloudflare Notifications help you stay up to date with your Cloudflare account. Manage your Notifications to define what you want to be warned about and how, be it a denial-of-service attack or an issue with your server.

The available Notification features vary according to your plan:

Free plans can set up email-based Notifications.

Business and higher plans can also access PagerDuty .

. Professional and higher plans can also use webhooks .