Cloudflare provides updates on the status of our services and network at https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/ ↗, which you should check if you notice unexpected behavior with Cloudflare.

Beyond looking at the page itself, there are programmatic ways to consume this information.

Configure notifications

Cloudflare offers a dedicated notification called Incident Alert, which lets you know when Cloudflare is experiencing an incident.

You can configure this notification to send via email, Webhooks, or PagerDuty.

Use the API

Cloudflare also provides status information through the Cloudflare Status API ↗.

Endpoints are displayed with examples using cURL and our embeded JavaScript widget (if available).