Available roles

When you add a new member to your account, you need to choose a role for that member.

The exact roles available depend on your Cloudflare plan type. All roles and permissions have access to your account Overview.

If you have an account on a Free, Pro, or Business plan, users can have the following roles:

Super Administrator - All Privileges (only one allowed): Can edit any Cloudflare setting, make purchases, update billing, and manage memberships.

(only one allowed): Can edit any Cloudflare setting, make purchases, update billing, and manage memberships. Administrator (unlimited): Can access the full account and configure dashboard, but cannot manage billing or account membership.

The user who creates your account automatically becomes the Super Administrator. This is the only Super Administrator role allowed for your account. For more details, refer to Change super administrator.

​​ Enterprise roles

If you have an account on an Enterprise plan, you can assign multiple roles to additional members, scoping permissions broadly or narrowly as needed.