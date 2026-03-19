This guide covers how to create an organization, assign accounts, and invite members.

Prerequisites

Before you create an organization:

You must have an Enterprise plan.

You must have two-factor authentication (2FA) or single sign-on (SSO) enabled.

You must be a Super Administrator on the accounts you want to assign.

Note All organization members must have 2FA or SSO enabled.

Create an organization

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Organizations. Select Create organization. Enter a name for the organization. Select Create.

The organization overview page displays after creation.

Assign accounts

After creating an organization, you can assign accounts to manage them centrally:

From the organization overview, select Assign an account. Search for an account name. Only Enterprise accounts where you are a Super Administrator will appear. Select the account. Select Assign to organization.

The assigned account now appears on the organization overview page. From here, you can view the account, copy its ID, or rename it.

To remove an account from your organization, contact Cloudflare Support.

Organization Super Administrator

When you create an organization, you become the Organization Super Administrator. This role provides implicit access to all accounts in your organization.

Implicit access means you do not need explicit membership on each account. When you access any account within your organization, you automatically have Super Administrator permissions.

Invite members

You can invite additional members to your organization. Invited members receive implicit Super Administrator access to all accounts in the organization.

From the organization overview, select Members. Select Invite member. Enter the email address. Select Send invitation.

The user receives an email invitation. After accepting, they have implicit access to all accounts in the organization.

Invited members must have 2FA or SSO enabled to join.

View audit logs

You can view, filter, and download audit logs for HTTP traffic across all domains in your organization:

From the organization overview, select Analytics & Logs. Use filters to narrow results by date range, account, domain, or other criteria. To export data, select Download.

The data includes traffic for proxied hostnames and may be based on a sample. This data does not reflect billable usage.

Manage your organization

Rename your organization

Go to Organizations > Manage Organization. Next to Organization name, select Rename. Enter the new name. Select Rename.

Edit customer identification data

Go to Organizations > Manage Organization. Next to Customer identification data, select Edit. Update the information. Select Save.

Terraform

You can manage Organizations using the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.