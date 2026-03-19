Provision with Authentik
Once you have gathered the required data, the following steps will be required to finish the provisioning with Authentik.
- In the Authentik Admin interface, go to Applications > Providers.
- Select Create and choose SCIM Provider.
- Name your provider (for example,
Cloudflare SCIM).
- In URL, enter:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountID>/scim/v2, substituting
<accountID>for your Cloudflare Account ID.
- In Token, Paste the SCIM provisioning API token.
- (Optional) Adjust the User filtering and Group filtering settings to control which users and groups are synchronized.
- Select Finish to create the provider.
- In the Authentik Admin interface, go to Applications > Applications.
- Select Create.
- Name your application (for example,
Cloudflare Dashboard).
- In Provider, select the SCIM provider you created in the previous step.
- Select Create to save the application.
- In the Authentik Admin interface, go to Directory > Groups.
- Create or select the groups you want to synchronize with Cloudflare. Ensure the users you want to provision are members of these groups.
- Return to Applications > Providers and select your SCIM provider.
- Under Backchannel Providers, verify that your SCIM provider is correctly linked to the application.
- To trigger a manual sync, select Sync from the provider page. Authentik will also perform automatic periodic syncs based on your configured schedule.
To verify the integration:
- In Authentik, go to Applications > Providers, select your SCIM provider, and review the Sync status section for any errors.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Manage Account > Members > User Groups to view the synchronized groups.
- Check the Audit Logs in the Cloudflare dashboard by going to Manage Account > Audit Log.
After users and groups are synchronized, you can assign policies to user groups:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Manage Account > Members > User Groups.
- Select the group you want to configure.
- Assign the appropriate policies to define the roles for group members.