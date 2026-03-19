Provision with Authentik

Note Important Update: Cloudflare now supports native User Groups for enhanced access control. This new feature replaces the previous method of directly assigning Cloudflare roles based on IdP group mappings (identified by the pattern CF-<accountID> - <Role Name> ), which is deprecated as of June 2nd, 2025. SCIM Virtual Groups will reach end-of-life on December 2, 2025. Update your SCIM configurations using the instructions below to utilize User Groups for seamless provisioning.

Once you have gathered the required data, the following steps will be required to finish the provisioning with Authentik.

Set up your Authentik SCIM provider

In the Authentik Admin interface, go to Applications > Providers. Select Create and choose SCIM Provider. Name your provider (for example, Cloudflare SCIM ). In URL, enter: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountID>/scim/v2 , substituting <accountID> for your Cloudflare Account ID. In Token, Paste the SCIM provisioning API token. (Optional) Adjust the User filtering and Group filtering settings to control which users and groups are synchronized. Select Finish to create the provider.

Create an Authentik application

In the Authentik Admin interface, go to Applications > Applications. Select Create. Name your application (for example, Cloudflare Dashboard ). In Provider, select the SCIM provider you created in the previous step. Select Create to save the application.

Configure user and group sync in Authentik

Note The Update User Attributes option is not supported.

In the Authentik Admin interface, go to Directory > Groups. Create or select the groups you want to synchronize with Cloudflare. Ensure the users you want to provision are members of these groups. Return to Applications > Providers and select your SCIM provider. Under Backchannel Providers, verify that your SCIM provider is correctly linked to the application. To trigger a manual sync, select Sync from the provider page. Authentik will also perform automatic periodic syncs based on your configured schedule.

Verify the integration

To verify the integration:

In Authentik, go to Applications > Providers, select your SCIM provider, and review the Sync status section for any errors. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Manage Account > Members > User Groups to view the synchronized groups. Check the Audit Logs in the Cloudflare dashboard by going to Manage Account > Audit Log.

Assign policies to user groups

After users and groups are synchronized, you can assign policies to user groups:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Manage Account > Members > User Groups.