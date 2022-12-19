Cloudflare Version Management
Beta
Cloudflare Version Management allows you to safely test, deploy, and roll back changes to your zone configuration settings.
Benefits
By using Version Management, you can:
- Create independent versions to make changes with no risk of impacting live traffic.
- Safely deploy changes to staging environments ahead of deploy to production.
- Quickly roll back deployed changes when issues occur.
Availability
Version Management is in an open beta for Enterprise customers. For access, contact your account team.
Requirements
To use Version Management, the following must all be true:
- Your zone is on an Enterprise plan.
- Your zone is in an active state.
- Your zone uses WAF Managed Rulesets.
- Your account uses the new WAF (if not, contact your account team).
- Your user account must have an API Key provisioned (if not, view your API Key).