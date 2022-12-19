Cloudflare Version Management Beta

Cloudflare Version Management allows you to safely test, deploy, and roll back changes to your zone configuration settings.

By using Version Management, you can:

Create independent versions to make changes with no risk of impacting live traffic.

Safely deploy changes to staging environments ahead of deploy to production.

Quickly roll back deployed changes when issues occur.

Version Management is in an open beta for Enterprise customers. For access, contact your account team.

To use Version Management, the following must all be true: