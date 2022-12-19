Cloudflare Docs
Version Management
Version Management
Cloudflare Version Management

Beta

Cloudflare Version Management allows you to safely test, deploy, and roll back changes to your zone configuration settings.

​​ Benefits

By using Version Management, you can:

  • Create independent versions to make changes with no risk of impacting live traffic.
  • Safely deploy changes to staging environments ahead of deploy to production.
  • Quickly roll back deployed changes when issues occur.

​​ Availability

Version Management is in an open beta for Enterprise customers. For access, contact your account team.

​​ Requirements

To use Version Management, the following must all be true: