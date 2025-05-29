Troubleshooting

When you set up Cloudflare, you may experience the following issues or error messages.

Error messages

Behavior

Cloudflare

General resources

Is Cloudflare attacking me

Two common scenarios falsely lead to the perception that Cloudflare is attacking your site:

Ideally, because Cloudflare is a reverse proxy, your hosting provider observes attack traffic connecting from Cloudflare IP addresses ↗. In contrast, if you notice connections from IP addresses that do not belong to Cloudflare, the attack is direct to your origin web server. Cloudflare cannot stop attacks directly to your origin IP address because the traffic bypasses Cloudflare's network.