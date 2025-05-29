Add abuse contact

Enter an abuse contact email address to ensure you are receiving communications regarding potential abuse on your websites.

To update your abuse contact email address:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Configurations. For Abuse report contact email address, select Change email address. Enter and confirm your new email and select Save.

If you choose not to provide an abuse contact email address, communication about abuse will be directed to one of the Super Administrators on your account.