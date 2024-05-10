Connection limits

When HTTP/HTTPS traffic is proxied through Cloudflare, there are often two established TCP connections: the first is between the requesting client to Cloudflare and the second is between Cloudflare and the origin server. Each connection has their own set of TCP and HTTP limits, which are documented below.

​​ Between client and Cloudflare

Type Limit (seconds) HTTP status code at limit Configurable Connection Keep-Alive HTTP/1.1 400 TCP Connection Closed No Connection Idle HTTP/2 400 TCP Connection Closed No

​​ Between Cloudflare and origin server

If you are using Cloudflare tunnels, refer to Origin configuration to view or modify your connection settings.

Type Limit (seconds) HTTP status code at limit Configurable Complete TCP Connection 15 522 No TCP ACK Timeout 90 522 No TCP Keep-Alive Interval 30 520 No Proxy Idle Timeout 900 520 No Proxy Read Timeout 100 524 Yes Proxy Write Timeout 30 524 No HTTP/2 Pings to Origin Off - Yes HTTP/2 Connection Idle 900 No No

​​ Configurable limits

Some TCP connections can be customized for Enterprise customers. Reach out to your account team for more details.

Cloudflare maintains keep-alive connections to improve performance and reduce cost of recurring TCP connects in the request transaction as Cloudflare proxies customer traffic from its global network to the site’s origin server.