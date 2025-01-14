API token template URLs

Use template URLs to generate Cloudflare API tokens with pre-configured permissions. Template URLs allow you to share token requirements with users without manually selecting permissions in the dashboard.

Template URLs use query parameters to pre-fill the API token creation page in the Cloudflare dashboard. When a user clicks a template URL, the dashboard automatically configures the specified permissions and settings.

Note Template URLs only pre-fill the token creation form. Users must still complete the token creation process in the dashboard.

URL format

The basic template URL structure is:

https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=[ENCODED_PERMISSIONS]&accountId=*&zoneId=all&name=[TOKEN_NAME]

URL components

Parameter Required Description permissionGroupKeys Yes URL-encoded JSON array of permission objects accountId Yes Account scope (use * for all accounts) zoneId Yes Zone scope (use all for all zones) name No Pre-filled token name

Permission format

Permissions are encoded as a JSON array with the following structure:

[{ " key " : "permission_name" , " type " : "read|edit|revoke|run|purge" }]

Permission types

Type Description read Read-only access edit Full access (create, read, update, delete) revoke Revoke permissions run Execute permissions purge Purge permissions

Create custom templates

1. Identify required permissions

List the permissions your use case needs. Refer to the permission reference table.

2. Create the permission JSON

Format your permissions as a JSON array:

[ { " key " : "zone_dns" , " type " : "edit" }, { " key " : "analytics" , " type " : "read" } ]

3. URL-encode the JSON

Use a URL encoder to convert the JSON string:

%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22zone_dns%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%2C%7B%22key%22%3A%22analytics%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22read%22%7D%5D

4. Build the complete URL

Combine all components into the final template URL:

https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=[ENCODED_JSON]&accountId=*&zoneId=all&name=Custom%20Token

Permission reference

Use this table to find permission keys for your custom templates.

Account permissions

Permission key Description Common use cases account_analytics Account analytics Reporting, monitoring account_api_tokens API token management Token automation account_settings Account configuration Account management billing Billing information Cost tracking, invoicing workers_scripts Workers scripts Serverless functions workers_kv Workers KV storage Data storage workers_routes Workers routes Traffic routing

Zone permissions

Permission key Description Common use cases zone_dns DNS records Domain management zone Zone management Domain configuration analytics Zone analytics Performance monitoring firewall_services Firewall rules Security management page_rules Page rules Traffic control cache_purge Cache purging Content updates

Access permissions

Permission key Description Common use cases access Access applications Zero Trust apps access_acct Access organizations Identity management access_audit_log Access audit logs Compliance, security access_custom_page Custom pages Branding, user experience

Common permission templates

Use these ready-to-use template URLs for common scenarios.

DNS management

Create tokens for DNS record management.

Use case Template URL DNS read-only text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22zone_dns%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22read%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=DNS%20Read%20Token<br> DNS read/write text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22zone_dns%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=DNS%20Management%20Token<br>

Workers development

Create tokens for Workers, KV storage, and related services.

Use case Template URL Workers scripts only text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22workers_scripts%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=Workers%20Scripts%20Token<br> Workers full access text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22workers_scripts%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%2C%7B%22key%22%3A%22workers_kv%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%2C%7B%22key%22%3A%22workers_routes%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=Workers%20Full%20Access%20Token<br>

Analytics and monitoring

Create tokens for accessing analytics and logs.

Use case Template URL Account analytics text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22account_analytics%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22read%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=Account%20Analytics%20Token<br> Zone analytics text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22analytics%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22read%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=Zone%20Analytics%20Token<br>

Zero Trust administration

Create tokens for Cloudflare Zero Trust management.

Use case Template URL Access applications read text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22access%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22read%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=Access%20Read%20Token<br> Access full management text<br>https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens?permissionGroupKeys=%5B%7B%22key%22%3A%22access%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%2C%7B%22key%22%3A%22access_acct%22%2C%22type%22%3A%22edit%22%7D%5D&accountId=%2A&zoneId=all&name=Access%20Management%20Token<br>

Best practices

Follow these guidelines when creating and sharing template URLs.

Principle of least privilege: Only request the minimum permissions necessary for your use case. This reduces security risks if a token is compromised.

Use descriptive token names: Include clear, descriptive names in your template URLs to help users understand the token's purpose.

Document token usage: Provide clear documentation about what each token is used for and how to revoke it when no longer needed.

Regular token rotation: Encourage users to regularly rotate tokens and review permissions.

Test before sharing: Always test template URLs in a staging environment before sharing them with users.

Troubleshooting

Review the list of common issues and solutions.

Issue Solution URL does not pre-fill permissions Verify the JSON is properly URL-encoded Permissions are missing Check permission keys in the reference table Token name does not appear Ensure the name parameter is URL-encoded Access denied error Verify the user has required permissions in their account

Additionally, review the checklist before sharing a template URL.

All permission keys are correct

JSON syntax is valid

URL encoding is proper

Token name is descriptive

Permissions follow least privilege principle