Note These steps do not apply to accounts under contract. Contact your account team for more information.

Who can delete their account

If your account uses Single-Sign On (SSO), your super administrator may need to delete your account on your behalf.

If your account does not use SSO, you can delete your account on your own.

Prerequisites

Before Cloudflare can cancel your account and delete your personal information, you will need to follow the process below for each domain associated with your Cloudflare account:

Delete your Cloudflare account

When you sign up for Cloudflare, we create a user profile for you and an account named youremail@example.com's account , and your user profile is the admin for the newly create account. Your user profile is where you manage preferences like your password or language, while your account is where you'll manage Cloudflare product configurations.

Note Your user profile can be invited to other Cloudflare accounts, so you may have access to more than one account.

When you delete your profile, the account associated with your profile and any accounts where you are the last active member will also deleted. Deleting your account is permanent. Any accounts where you are the primary owner will also be deleted and any other users on those accounts will be removed.

After you delete your profile, you cannot use the email address used with your profile to create a new account.

All domains, subscriptions, and billing information on your account will be removed from Cloudflare.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select My Profile. Select Delete this user. Select Delete user. Follow the prompts to finish deleting your account.