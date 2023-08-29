Using Google Analytics with Cloudflare

Using Cloudflare does not affect Google Analytics (GA) tracking if it is added to the website in one of ways recommended by Google External link icon Open external link .

​​ Standard GA setup

Cloudflare proxies traffic to your origin web server, but the GA JavaScript code never actually sends traffic to your server. Instead, it executes directly in a user’s browser and does not interact with Cloudflare.

Cloudflare only affects analytics tools that read logs directly from your web server (like awstats). To troubleshoot potential issues with Google Analytics, refer to Common GA setup mistakes External link icon Open external link .