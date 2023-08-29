Using Google Analytics with Cloudflare
Using Cloudflare does not affect Google Analytics (GA) tracking if it is added to the website in one of ways recommended by Google.
Standard GA setup
Cloudflare proxies traffic to your origin web server, but the GA JavaScript code never actually sends traffic to your server. Instead, it executes directly in a user’s browser and does not interact with Cloudflare.
Cloudflare only affects analytics tools that read logs directly from your web server (like awstats).
Zaraz
As an alternative to the standard setup of Google Analytics with tag/snippet, Cloudflare offers a way to use Google Analytics with Zaraz. Zaraz is a solution that allows Google Analytics to collect data without its script loaded on the website. If GA is set up this way, then not all features may be available.