Profile settings

From your Profile, you can modify settings that affect the Cloudflare dashboard.

Language

You can change the language used throughout the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Profile. From Settings > Language, select a language.

Your dashboard will update to the new language automatically.

Dashboard appearance

Adjust how the Cloudflare dashboard appears on your device.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Profile. From Settings > Dashboard appearance, choose a value: Dark : Defaults to darker colors.

: Defaults to darker colors. Light : Defaults to lighter colors.

: Defaults to lighter colors. Use system setting: Defaults to the option used on your device.

Your dashboard display will update to the new appearance setting automatically.

Notifications

You can choose the type of notifications you receive from Cloudflare, such as marketing announcements or insights about your domain.

To update the communication preferences for your profile (which requires a verified email address:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Profile. Select Notifications. Choose the categories of notifications you want to receive. Your choices are saved automatically.

Note All email notifications from Cloudflare are sent from noreply@notify.cloudflare.com. If you are not receiving emails from Cloudflare, you may have marked Cloudflare as spam. To continue receiving emails, make sure Cloudflare is added as a trusted sender.

Refer to Cloudflare Notifications to receive information about your account, such denial-of-service attacks or server issues.