Publishers and content creators
Publishers and content creators can monitor which AI crawlers are accessing their articles and educational content. Set policies to allow beneficial crawlers while blocking others.
Monitor and control how AI services access your website content.
AI companies use web content to train their models and power AI applications. AI Crawl Control (formerly AI Audit) gives you visibility into which AI services are accessing your content, and provides tools to manage access according to your preferences.
With AI Crawl Control, you can:
Control how AI crawlers interact with your domain.
Gain insight into how AI crawlers are interacting with your pages.
Allow AI crawlers to access content by paying per crawl.
E-commerce and business sites
E-commerce and business sites can identify AI crawler activity on product pages and business information. Control access to sensitive data like pricing and inventory.
Documentation sites
Documentation sites can track how AI crawlers are accessing their technical documentation. Gain insight into how AI crawlers are engaging with your site.
Identify and mitigate automated traffic to protect your domain from bad bots.
Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and the flexibility to create custom rules.
View and analyze traffic on your domain.