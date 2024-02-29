Redirects
Cloudflare offers a variety of ways to perform URL redirects, which tell a visitor’s browser that the location of a page has been changed.
Use the following table to determine when to use each option.
|Option
|Use when
|Single redirects
|As a default option.
|Bulk redirects
|When you have a large number of static redirects.
|Pages redirects
|If you have a Pages project.
|Workers redirect
|When the other redirects do not meet your needs.
|Page Rules
|As an option of last resort, since Page Rules are being replaced.