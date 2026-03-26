Client-side security
Ensures the safety and privacy of your website visitors' browsing environment.
Client-side security (formerly Page Shield) helps manage resources loaded by your website visitors — including scripts, their connections, and cookies — and triggers alert notifications when resources change or are considered malicious.
Learn how to get started.
Resource monitoring
Displays information about client-side resources loaded in your domain's pages.
Page attribution
Find in which page a resource first appeared, and view a list of the latest occurrences of the resource in your pages.
Malicious script detection
Detects malicious scripts in your pages using threat intelligence and machine learning.
Code change detection
Detects any changes in the scripts loaded in your pages.
Alerts
Receive notifications about newly detected scripts, scripts loaded from unknown domains, new scripts considered malicious, or code changes in your existing scripts.
Content security rules
Content security rules define allowed resources on your websites. Use content security rules to enforce an allowlist of resources, effectively blocking resources not included in your rules.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Enterprise with add-on
|
Availability
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Script monitoring
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Connection monitoring
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cookie monitoring
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Page attribution
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
New Resources Alerts and New Domain Alerts
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Malicious script detection and alerting
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Code change detection and alerting
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Malicious connection detection and alerting
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Cookie monitoring advanced fields
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Number of content security rules (positive blocking)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
Number of Logpush jobs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4