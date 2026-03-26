Ensures the safety and privacy of your website visitors' browsing environment.

Available on all plans

Client-side security (formerly Page Shield) helps manage resources loaded by your website visitors — including scripts, their connections, and cookies — and triggers alert notifications when resources change or are considered malicious.

Learn how to get started.

Features

Resource monitoring

Displays information about client-side resources loaded in your domain's pages. Monitor client-side resources

Page attribution

Find in which page a resource first appeared, and view a list of the latest occurrences of the resource in your pages. Find resource occurrences

Malicious script detection

Detects malicious scripts in your pages using threat intelligence and machine learning. Review malicious scripts

Code change detection

Detects any changes in the scripts loaded in your pages. Review changed scripts

Alerts

Receive notifications about newly detected scripts, scripts loaded from unknown domains, new scripts considered malicious, or code changes in your existing scripts. Use Alerts

Content security rules

Content security rules define allowed resources on your websites. Use content security rules to enforce an allowlist of resources, effectively blocking resources not included in your rules. Use Content security rules

Availability