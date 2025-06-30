User profiles
Each user has a profile that contains several settings, such as Communication preferences and Language preferences.
To access your profile, select the user icon and then My Profile from any page within the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-