Get Origin CA keys

Origin CA keys are often used as the value of header X-AUTH-USER-SERVICE-KEY when interacting with Origin CA certificates API. It is also used by Keyless SSL key server.

The key value always starts with v1.0- .

Changing the Origin CA key is not recorded by Audit Logs .

Each time you view the Origin CA key, it will be presented as a different value. All these different values are simultaneously valid until you click the Change button, which immediately invalidates all previously generated values.

​​ View/Change your Origin CA keys

To retrieve your Origin CA keys: