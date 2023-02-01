Get Origin CA keys
Origin CA keys are often used as the value of header
X-AUTH-USER-SERVICE-KEY when interacting with Origin CA certificates API. It is also used by Keyless SSL key server.
The key value always starts with
v1.0-.
Limitations
- Changing the Origin CA key is not recorded by Audit Logs.
- Each time you view the Origin CA key, it will be presented as a different value. All these different values are simultaneously valid until you click the
Changebutton, which immediately invalidates all previously generated values.
- Origin CA keys have access to every account the user has access to.
View/Change your Origin CA keys
To retrieve your Origin CA keys:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to User Profile > API Tokens.
- In the API Keys section, select
Origin CA Key.