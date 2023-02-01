Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Get Origin CA keys

Origin CA keys are often used as the value of header X-AUTH-USER-SERVICE-KEY when interacting with Origin CA certificates API. It is also used by Keyless SSL key server.

The key value always starts with v1.0-.

​​ Limitations

  • Changing the Origin CA key is not recorded by Audit Logs.
  • Each time you view the Origin CA key, it will be presented as a different value. All these different values are simultaneously valid until you click the Change button, which immediately invalidates all previously generated values.
  • Origin CA keys have access to every account the user has access to.

​​ View/Change your Origin CA keys

To retrieve your Origin CA keys:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Go to User Profile > API Tokens.
  3. In the API Keys section, select Origin CA Key.