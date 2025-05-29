 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Allow Cloudflare access

Occasionally, you may want to allow edit access to your account for Cloudflare Support. A typical use case might be migrating a complex or sensitive domain over to Cloudflare.

By default, Cloudflare Support does not have edit access to your account.

To enable editing access by Cloudflare Support:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator).
  2. Go to Manage Account > Configurations.
  3. For Editing Permission, switch the toggle to On.
  4. Select a duration.
  5. Click Approve.