Occasionally, you may want to allow edit access to your account for Cloudflare Support. A typical use case might be migrating a complex or sensitive domain over to Cloudflare.

By default, Cloudflare Support does not have edit access to your account.

To enable editing access by Cloudflare Support:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator). Go to Manage Account > Configurations. For Editing Permission, switch the toggle to On. Select a duration. Click Approve.