Control API access

Super administrators of an Enterprise account are capable of selectively scoping the API access. API access can be restricted for the entire account or only for specified account members.

Note that the feature does not disable API calls not related to the Enterprise account.

​​ Account-level access control

To restrict the API access for the entire account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an Enterprise account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Locate the Enable API Access section and then update the setting.

​​ Member-level access control

Member-level settings will override the account-level setting. If a specific member has API access enabled whereas the account has the access disabled, that member can still call APIs related to the Enterprise account.

To restrict the API access for a specific member: