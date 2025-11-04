Cloudflare Tunnel
Cloudflare Tunnel creates secure connections from your infrastructure to Cloudflare's global network, providing the network connectivity that allows Workers to access your private resources.
When you create a VPC Service, you specify a tunnel ID and target service. Workers VPC then routes requests from your Worker to the appropriate tunnel, forwards traffic to your private network, connects to the specified hostname or IP address, and returns responses back to your Worker.
The tunnel maintains persistent connections to Cloudflare, eliminating the need for inbound firewall rules or public IP addresses.
Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight and highly scalable server-side daemon,
cloudflared, to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Tunnels can be created one of two ways:
- Remotely-managed tunnels (recommended): Remotely-managed configurations are stored on Cloudflare, allowing you to manage the tunnel from any machine using the dashboard, API, or Terraform.
- Locally-managed tunnels: A locally-managed tunnel is created by running
cloudflared tunnel create <NAME>on the command line. Tunnel configuration is stored in your local cloudflared directory.
For Workers VPC, we recommend creating a remotely-managed tunnel through the dashboard. Follow the Tunnels for Workers VPC dashboard setup guide to create your tunnel with provided installation commands shown in the dashboard.
For locally-managed tunnels, refer to the
cloudflared locally-managed tunnels guide. For manual installation, refer to the
cloudflared downloads page for platform-specific installation instructions.
For platform-specific tunnel deployment instructions for production workloads:
- AWS - Deploy tunnels in Amazon Web Services
- Azure - Deploy tunnels in Microsoft Azure
- Google Cloud - Deploy tunnels in Google Cloud Platform
- Kubernetes - Deploy tunnels in Kubernetes clusters
- Terraform - Deploy tunnels using Infrastructure as Code
Refer to the full Cloudflare Tunnel documentation on how to setup Tunnels for high availability and failover with replicas.
- Configure VPC Services to connect your tunnels to Workers
- Review hardware requirements for capacity planning
- Review the complete Cloudflare Tunnel documentation for advanced features
