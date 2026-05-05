When Cloudflare cannot complete a request, it generates an error response. The format depends on what the client requests via the Accept header and on the zone's Custom Errors configuration.

By default, error responses are HTML. Clients that request a structured format (such as application/json , application/problem+json , or text/markdown ) receive a machine-readable response instead. This machine-readable response covers all 1xxx error codes (which return HTTP 4xx or 5xx status codes depending on the error) and Cloudflare-generated 5xx errors (500, 502, 504, 520-526). Responses for 5xx errors generated by the origin server are passed through by Cloudflare to the client and are not affected.

Note This page covers the format of Cloudflare-generated error responses. For converting origin page content to Markdown, refer to Markdown for Agents. For replacing default error pages with custom content, refer to Custom Errors.

Content negotiation

Cloudflare selects the response format based on the client's Accept header, following standard HTTP content negotiation ↗. When multiple formats are acceptable, quality factors ( q values) determine precedence. At the same quality value, the first-listed type wins.

Accept header sent Response format application/json JSON ( application/json; charset=utf-8 ) application/problem+json JSON ( application/problem+json; charset=utf-8 ) application/json, text/markdown;q=0.9 JSON (higher quality factor) text/markdown Markdown ( text/markdown; charset=utf-8 ) text/markdown, application/json Markdown (equal quality, first-listed wins) text/* Markdown text/html HTML */* HTML Not set HTML

Structured error responses are available on all plans, including the Free plan. Custom Error Rules for overriding these responses require a Cloudflare paid plan.

Interaction with Custom Errors

Structured error responses are the default for zones with no custom error configuration. Zones that use Custom Errors retain full control over what clients receive.

What a client receives depends on which custom error features your zone has configured. Refer to the following sections for details.

No custom error page, no custom error rules

This is the default for most zones. Cloudflare serves its default error response in the format the client requests.

Client sends Response Accept: application/json Default Cloudflare structured JSON response Accept: text/markdown Default Cloudflare structured Markdown response Accept: text/html Default Cloudflare HTML error page No Accept header Default Cloudflare HTML error page

Error Page configured, no custom error rules

The zone has an Error Page uploaded via the Cloudflare dashboard. No Custom Error Rules are configured. The Error Page is served to all clients regardless of Accept header — Error Pages do not perform content negotiation.

Client sends Response Accept: application/json Your custom HTML error page Accept: text/markdown Your custom HTML error page Accept: text/html Your custom HTML error page No Accept header Your custom HTML error page

If you want agents to receive structured responses while keeping your custom HTML for browsers, add a Custom Error Rule that matches on the Accept header. Refer to the next section for details.

Custom Error Rules configured

The zone has one or more Custom Error Rules (available on paid plans). These take priority over Error Pages. You control what gets served, to whom, and under what conditions.

Client sends Response Accept: application/json If a Custom Error Rule matches, the rule's content is served. If no rule matches, falls back to the Error Page (if configured) or the structured JSON response. Accept: text/markdown If a Custom Error Rule matches, the rule's content is served. If no rule matches, falls back to the Error Page (if configured) or the structured Markdown response. Accept: text/html If a Custom Error Rule matches, the rule's content is served. If no rule matches, falls back to the Error Page or the default HTML. No Accept header Same fallback chain

Custom Error Rules can match on any request header including Accept , and can target specific error codes. You can serve JSON to API clients, Markdown to agents, and HTML to browsers, all from the same zone.

Example: Serve custom JSON to API clients on a 522 error This Custom Error Rule matches 522 errors where the client requests JSON: Expression: (http.response.code eq 522) and (any(http.request.headers["accept"][*] contains "application/json")) Action: Serve a custom JSON response with your own error format. This rule takes priority over both the default structured JSON response and any configured Error Page. Clients that do not match the rule (for example, browsers requesting HTML) fall through to the Error Page or the default Cloudflare response.

Example: Serve structured responses to agents and a custom HTML page to browsers If your zone has an Error Page configured, it is served to all clients, including agents requesting JSON or Markdown. To let agents receive Cloudflare's default structured responses instead, remove the Error Page. Without an Error Page, Cloudflare respects the Accept header automatically: agents get structured JSON or Markdown and browsers get HTML. If you need to keep the Error Page for browsers but want to serve custom structured content to agents, create Custom Error Rules that match on the Accept header and serve your own JSON or Markdown content. Browsers that do not match either rule continue to receive your custom HTML Error Page.

Priority order

When Cloudflare generates an error response, the following priority order determines what the client receives:

Custom Error Rules — If a rule matches the error and request conditions, the rule's content is served. Error Pages — If an Error Page is configured for the error type and no Custom Error Rule matched, the Error Page is served as HTML regardless of the Accept header. Structured error responses — If no Custom Error Rule matched and no Error Page is configured, Cloudflare serves its default response in the format the client requested (JSON, Markdown, or HTML).

For the full priority order including account-level versus zone-level rules, WAF custom block responses, and security challenge pages, refer to the Custom Errors documentation.

Examples

JSON: 522 Connection timed out

{ " type " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/support/troubleshooting/http-status-codes/cloudflare-5xx-errors/error-522/" , " title " : "Error 522: Connection timed out" , " status " : 522 , " detail " : "Cloudflare could not establish a TCP connection to the origin server. The TCP handshake timed out, which may indicate the origin is overloaded, firewalling Cloudflare, or unreachable at the network level." , " instance " : "9f140b785e57c458" , " error_code " : 522 , " error_name " : "connection_timeout" , " error_category " : "origin" , " ray_id " : "9f140b785e57c458" , " timestamp " : "2026-04-24T09:22:40Z" , " zone " : "example.com" , " cloudflare_error " : true , " retryable " : true , " retry_after " : 120 , " owner_action_required " : true , " what_you_should_do " : "**Wait and retry.** Back off for at least 120 seconds. If the error persists, the website operator should verify firewall rules and ensure the origin accepts connections from Cloudflare IP ranges." , " footer " : "This error was generated by Cloudflare on behalf of the website owner." }

Markdown: 522 Connection timed out

--- error_code : 522 error_name : connection_timeout error_category : origin status : 522 ray_id : 9f140b785e57c458 timestamp : 2026-04-24T09:22:40Z zone : example.com cloudflare_error : true retryable : true retry_after : 120 owner_action_required : true --- # Error 522: Connection timed out ## What Happened Cloudflare could not establish a TCP connection to the origin server. The TCP handshake timed out, which may indicate the origin is overloaded, firewalling Cloudflare, or unreachable at the network level. ## What You Should Do ** Wait and retry. ** Back off for at least 120 seconds. If the error persists, the website operator should verify firewall rules and ensure the origin accepts connections from Cloudflare IP ranges. --- This error was generated by Cloudflare on behalf of the website owner.

Test structured error responses

Fetch the structured JSON response for a 522 error:

Terminal window curl --silent --compressed --header "Accept: application/json" \ --user-agent "TestAgent/1.0" --header "Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate" \ "https://example.com/cdn-cgi/error/522" | jq .

Fetch the structured Markdown response:

Terminal window curl --silent --compressed --header "Accept: text/markdown" \ --user-agent "TestAgent/1.0" --header "Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate" \ "https://example.com/cdn-cgi/error/522"

Check for the Retry-After header on a retryable error:

Terminal window curl --silent --compressed --dump-header - --output /dev/null \ --header "Accept: application/json" --user-agent "TestAgent/1.0" \ --header "Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate" \ "https://example.com/cdn-cgi/error/521" | grep -i retry-after

Response fields

Both JSON and Markdown responses contain the same set of fields. JSON responses return them as a flat object; Markdown responses place them in YAML frontmatter followed by prose sections. The field definitions below apply to both formats.

JSON responses follow RFC 9457 (Problem Details for HTTP APIs) ↗. Any HTTP client that understands Problem Details can parse the five standard members ( type , title , status , detail , instance ) without Cloudflare-specific code.

RFC 9457 standard members

Field Type Description type string URI pointing to Cloudflare documentation for this error code. title string Short summary, for example, "Error 522: Connection timed out" . status integer HTTP status code of the response. detail string Plain-text explanation of what went wrong and which party is responsible. instance string Ray ID identifying this specific error occurrence.

Cloudflare extension members

Field Type Description error_code integer Cloudflare error code (for example, 522 , 1015 ). error_name string Machine-readable name in snake_case (for example, connection_timeout , rate_limited ). Stable — suitable for programmatic matching. error_category string Fault classification. Refer to Error categories. Stable — suitable for programmatic matching. ray_id string Same value as instance . Included for compatibility with existing Cloudflare tooling. timestamp string ISO 8601 timestamp of when the error was generated. zone string The requested hostname. cloudflare_error boolean Always true . Confirms this error was generated by Cloudflare, not the origin. retryable boolean Whether the error is transient and the request can be retried. retry_after integer or null Seconds to wait before retrying. Present only when retryable is true . Matches the Retry-After HTTP header value. owner_action_required boolean Whether the site operator needs to take action to resolve the error. what_you_should_do string Actionable guidance for the client: what to do next, whether to retry, and who can fix the problem. footer string Attribution line.

Markdown-specific structure

Markdown responses place these fields in YAML frontmatter (between --- delimiters), followed by three prose sections:

# Error {code}: {description} — heading with the error code and short description.

— heading with the error code and short description. ## What Happened — corresponds to the detail field.

— corresponds to the field. ## What You Should Do — corresponds to the what_you_should_do field.

The frontmatter omits the RFC 9457 standard members ( type , title , instance ) and the footer field since these are either redundant with the prose or not applicable to the Markdown format.

Error categories

The error_category field classifies the fault so that clients can route retry and escalation behavior without parsing the prose fields.

5xx error categories

Category Codes Meaning Retry? origin 502, 504, 520-524 The origin server is responsible. Transient infrastructure failure. Yes. Back off using retry_after . cloudflare 500 Cloudflare encountered an internal error. The origin was not necessarily involved. Yes. Short retry (30s). ssl 525, 526 The origin's TLS configuration is broken (handshake failure or invalid certificate). No. Retrying will not help until the operator fixes the TLS configuration.

1xxx error categories

Category Meaning Example codes access_denied IP blocks, country blocks, firewall rules 1005, 1006, 1007, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1106-1109 rate_limit Rate limiting 1015, 1025, 1027, 1200 dns DNS resolution errors 1001, 1016 config Zone or origin configuration errors 1004, 1014, 1033, 1043, 1047, 1049 tls Client TLS errors (version, cipher, certificate) 1017, 1028, 1029, 1044 legal Legal restrictions (DMCA, country blocks) 1026, 1039 worker Worker script errors 1042, 1100, 1101, 1102, 1103, 1104, 1105 rewrite URL rewrite rule errors 1036, 1037 snippet Snippet configuration errors 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206 unsupported Unsupported features or protocols 1045

Retry-After header

Retryable error codes include a standard Retry-After ↗ HTTP response header. The header value in seconds matches the retry_after field in the response body.

5xx Retry-After values

Code retry_after (in seconds) 500 30 502 60 504 120 520 60 521 120 522 120 523 120 524 120 525 N/A (not retryable) 526 N/A (not retryable)

Non-retryable codes (525, 526) do not include the Retry-After header.

1xxx Retry-After values

Six retryable 1xxx error codes emit Retry-After :

Code retry_after (in seconds) Error name 1004 120 DNS resolution error 1015 30 Rate limited 1033 120 Argo Tunnel error 1038 60 HTTP headers limit exceeded 1200 60 Cache connection limit 1205 5 Too many redirects

All other 1xxx error codes are non-retryable and do not include the Retry-After header.

If a WAF rate limiting rule has already set a dynamic Retry-After value on the response, that value takes precedence over the default.