Prerequisites
Reach out to your Customer Success Manager at least 30 days prior to the expected traffic surge to schedule a Security Optimization walkthrough with your Customer Solution Engineer.
To learn more about our service offerings, refer to Customer Success offerings ↗.
For the security and protection of your account, be sure to register all account users.
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Manage Account > Members page.Go to Members
Select more than one Super Administrator to ensure appropriate access when needed.
Failure to register account users can create issues with our ticketing system. Unverified users who contact support will be funneled to the self-serve queue rather than the Enterprise queue which can result in long wait times.
We strongly advise against credential-sharing which can jeopardize the trust and safety of your account.
- Multi-User: Provide role-based permissions to a group of users to better control the administration of your domains. Each user has their own role and limited API key.
- Enforce 2FA: Ensure your entire dashboard is secure by enforcing 2-factor authentication for your organization.
- To disable 2FA, submit a support ticket and allow 1-2 business days to validate your request.
- Leverage API Access: Work easily with our system programmatically using our API ↗.
- Check when your SSL Certificates expire (only custom and origin certificates)
- Review your Operational and Disaster recovery preparedness
- Enable Load Balancing with smart cache strategies: Use Cloudflare Load Balancing to distribute traffic across multiple healthy origins, and increase cache-hit ratios by leveraging custom cache rules and edge compute ↗ (e.g., Cloudflare Workers) to offload origin traffic during high-demand periods.
- Configure failover pools and back up DNS with a playbook: Set up Cloudflare Load Balancer failover pools to automatically redirect traffic to healthy origins if one fails. Export DNS records for safekeeping and prepare a clear incident response plan ↗ that includes steps for re-routing or recovery.
- Review and update your current users' access
- Check your domain registry validity
