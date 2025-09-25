Prerequisites

Reach out to your Customer Success Manager at least 30 days prior to the expected traffic surge to schedule a Security Optimization walkthrough with your Customer Solution Engineer.

To learn more about our service offerings, refer to Customer Success offerings ↗.

Register your users

For the security and protection of your account, be sure to register all account users.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Manage Account > Members page. Go to Members Select more than one Super Administrator to ensure appropriate access when needed.

Note Refer to Manage members to learn how to review and update registered account users.

Failure to register account users can create issues with our ticketing system. Unverified users who contact support will be funneled to the self-serve queue rather than the Enterprise queue which can result in long wait times.

We strongly advise against credential-sharing which can jeopardize the trust and safety of your account.

Confirm user and domain administration

Multi-User: Provide role-based permissions to a group of users to better control the administration of your domains. Each user has their own role and limited API key.

Enforce 2FA: Ensure your entire dashboard is secure by enforcing 2-factor authentication for your organization. To disable 2FA, submit a support ticket and allow 1-2 business days to validate your request.

Leverage API Access: Work easily with our system programmatically using our API ↗ .