Make API calls
Once you create your API token, all API requests are authorized in the same way. Cloudflare uses the RFC standard
Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN> interface. An example request is shown below.
$ curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer YQSn-xWAQiiEh9qM58wZNnyQS7FUdoqGIUAbrh7T"
Never send or store your API token secret in plaintext. Also be sure not to check it into code repositories, especially public ones.
Using Cloudflare’s APIs
Every Cloudflare API element is fixed to a version number. The latest version is Version 4. The stable base URL for all Version 4 HTTPS endpoints is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/
For specific guidance on making API calls, refer to the following resources:
- The product’s Developer Docs section for how-to guides.
- API schema docs for request and response payloads for each endpoint.
- If you are using golang or Hashicorp’s Terraform, use our first-party libraries to integrate with Cloudflare’s API.