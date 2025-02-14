 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Consuming RSS Feeds

Our changelogs are published to various RSS feeds with HTML in the <description> tag.

In feeds with multiple products, such as the global or product-area feeds, the products associated with a given entry are in the <category> tag.

A single product will also appear in the custom <product> tag for legacy reasons, but we recommend you use the <category>

Example XML

<rss version="2.0">
  <channel>
    <title>Cloudflare changelogs</title>
    <description>Updates to various Cloudflare products</description>
    <link>https://developers.cloudflare.com/changelog/</link>
    <item>
      <title>Agents, Workers, Workflows - Build AI Agents with Example Prompts</title>
      <link>https://developers.cloudflare.com/changelog/2025-02-14-example-ai-prompts/</link>
      <guid isPermaLink="true">https://developers.cloudflare.com/changelog/2025-02-14-example-ai-prompts/</guid>
      <description>
        <p>
          We've added an <a href="https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/get-started/prompting/">example prompt</a> to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare ...
        </p>
      </description>
      <pubDate>Fri, 14 Feb 2025 19:00:00 GMT</pubDate>
      <product>Agents</product>
      <category>Agents</category>
      <category>Workers</category>
      <category>Workflows</category>
    </item>
  </channel>
</rss>