Consuming RSS Feeds
Our changelogs are published to various RSS feeds with HTML in the
<description> tag.
In feeds with multiple products, such as the global or product-area feeds, the products associated with a given entry are in the
<category> tag.
A single product will also appear in the custom
<product> tag for legacy reasons, but we recommend you use the
<category>
